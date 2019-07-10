Saskatchewan weather outlook: wet weather continues

After a Super Soaker system set weather records for communities in the southeast, the wet weather resumes late Wednesday with another system pushing in.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Tuesday was a wet one for the southeastern corner of Saskatchewan with more than 75 millimetres of rain recorded in the Estevan area over the last 24 hours.

Mid-twenty temperatures are forecast across the province on Wednesday but conditions will turn unsettled this afternoon near Saskatoon as a low-pressure system pushes in from Alberta.

Wednesday night

The risk of a thundershower in Saskatoon increases during the overnight hours as this weather-maker pushes across Saskatchewan.

As it flies through, it will cause increasing cloud cover across the capital city with overnight lows dropping to 16 degrees.

Thursday

Convective showers are expected to develop in Regina as the system moves into Manitoba on Thursday.

This shift in the weather pattern will also cause wind gusts between 40-60 kilometres an hour early morning.

Friday

A developing high ridge of pressure will keep conditions clear and comfortable heading into the weekend.

The sunshine will make for perfect opportunities to capture some sunset photos!

Weekend outlook

Nothing but sunshine in our Saturday weather outlook with temperatures peaking at 30 degrees in both Saskatoon and Regina.

Skies may turn grey on Sunday with the return of some rain in the region.

Sharon Mary took the July 10 Your Saskatchewan photo at Belle Plaine.

