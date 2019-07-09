Trump slams ‘wacky’ U.K. ambassador on Twitter after documents leak

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Washington ambassador on Tuesday, two days after leaked documents showed criticism of his administration.

In a series of diplomatic memos published in a British newspaper over the weekend, Kim Darroch described the Trump administration as “diplomatically clumsy and inept” and expressed doubt that it would ever become “substantially more normal.”

Trump fired back at the “wacky ambassador” on Tuesday, calling him a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.” He suggested Darroch should turn his attention to his own government’s turmoil with Brexit.

“He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled,” Trump tweeted.

“I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way — was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

May put her support behind Darroch on Tuesday.

Her spokesperson called the leak “unacceptable” but said that it did not fully reflect the other diplomatic assessments the ambassador has sent to London.

“Sir Kim continues to have the prime minister’s full support,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

“He continues to carry out his duties with the full support of the PM.”

May’s spokesperson said Britain and the U.S. would continue to enjoy what they describe as a “special and enduring relationship.” She is due to leave office at the end of the month.

British officials have launched an investigation into the leak, according to the Associated Press, but the country’s Foreign Office has not disputed the authenticity of the documents.

Britain’s foreign secretary and U.K. leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt promised “serious consequences” for whoever was responsible.

When the documents became public on Sunday, Trump told reporters that Darroch “has not served the U.K. well.” He later tweeted that he would no longer deal with the diplomat and called it “good news” that Britain would soon elect a replacement for May.

The leaked memo also described Trump’s policy on Iran as “incoherent” and “chaotic” and expressed frustration over the crumbling 2015 nuclear deal.

The war of words comes as Britain is hoping to secure a trade deal with the U.S. after it officially leaves the European Union, currently scheduled for Oct. 31.

—With files from Reuters and the Associated Press