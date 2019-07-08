World
July 8, 2019 10:20 pm
Updated: July 8, 2019 10:22 pm

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill is dead following mass protests

By Staff Reuters

HONG KONG - JULY 02: Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, speaks during a news conference on July 2, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

(Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the extradition bill that sparked the territory’s biggest political crisis in decades was dead, admitting that the government’s work on the bill had been a “total failure.”

The bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be sent to mainland China to face trial, sparked huge and at times violent street protests and plunged the former British colony into turmoil.

In mid-June Lam responded to huge protests by suspending the bill, but that move failed to mollify critics, who continued to demonstrate against the bill and call for Lam’s resignation.

Hong Kong was returned to China from Britain in 1997.

© 2019 Reuters

