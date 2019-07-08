Regina braces for spike in mosquito population

The City of Regina is telling residents to expect an increase in mosquitos as we dive deeper into the summer months.

Up to this point, the number of mosquitos in the city has been historically low. As of last Friday, the city averaged just five mosquitos per trap.

“We’re warning residents that the mosquitos are on their way and [some] have arrived this past weekend,” said Russell Eirich, the city’s senior program manager for forestry, pest control, and horticulture.

“For the Sunday night-only counts, we were at 106 mosquitos per trap. Our average historically, if you want to put that into perspective, is approximately 70.”

READ MORE: ‘We’ve had zero mosquitoes’: City talks mosquito surveys, problem pests

With the high amount of rain the city has experienced in mid-to-late June, crews have been out trying to control their numbers.

“We’ve received 88 millimeters of rain since June 19, according to Environment Canada, and we’ve put out 10,000 pounds of product to try to kill as many mosquitos as we can,” Eirich said.

“To give you an idea of how big of an area we did, that amount of product could treat approximately 575 CFL-sized football fields.”

In their efforts to control the mosquitos, the city is also telling residents what they can do to help.

“We need people to drain any standing water in their back yard. A single pail of water in a backyard can breed up to a 1,000 mosquitos,” Eirich said.

READ MORE: Scientists could soon fight malaria with ‘mosquito birth control’

“If you’re trying to combat mosquitos, wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Wearing dark-coloured clothing is something you don’t want to be doing.”

Eirich said there times in the day to avoid mosquitos.

“The peak time for mosquito biting activity is a half hour before and a half hour after sunset,” Eirich said.

“If you’re out jogging or doing something like that, use products with DEET. Your typical can of OFF! will help.”

Eirich said if you don’t want to put those products on your skin, there are other options such as citronella candles or clip-on.