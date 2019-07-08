Transcona to discuss crime prevention at town hall meeting

Transcona may not have the reputation for crime that saddles some other Winnipeg neighbourhoods, but that’s not stopping its residents from discussing crime and safety at a town hall meeting Monday evening.

Coun. Shawn Nason told Global News his area has crime problems like anywhere else, and he wants people to have a chance to speak up about it.

READ MORE: New Harbourview playground replaces former structure destroyed in 2017 arson

Like other parts of the city, he said, Transcona has been affected by the ongoing meth crisis.

“To think that Transcona’s immune from the meth crisis is not something that’s actual,” said Nason.

“We do have meth in the community, we have crime in the community, we have vandalism in the community.

“We need the community members to come out and talk to the Winnipeg Police Service to express their concerns and get some tips on how we can be better protected and prepared.”

The meeting takes place at 6:15 p.m. at the Park City West Community Club.

Looking forward to discussing crime and safety this evening in Transcona. #wpgpoli https://t.co/Mvgl9EwPHh pic.twitter.com/br0OAkE9ix — Shawn Nason (@ShawnNason) July 8, 2019

WATCH: Meth violence only getting worse in Winnipeg