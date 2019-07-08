Hundreds of passengers stranded after Swoop cancels or delays nearly 2 dozen flights

Low-cost airline Swoop cancelled or delayed nearly two dozen flights in a five-day period, leaving passengers stranded.

In a statement, a spokesperson blamed the cancellations on an engine which had a leaking oil seal. The problem started on July 5, the company said.

That aircraft is expected to be out of service until at least Wednesday, impacting 23 flights so far.

“Safety is our number one priority and we sincerely apologize to our travellers for the interruption in their plans,” Swoop spokesperson Karen McIsaac wrote in a statement. “We know how disruptive it is when travel doesn’t go as planned, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused.”

Some passengers didn’t find out about the delays until they got to the airport. Others checked prior to arriving but were still weary of further issues.

“She was more than I, but yeah, we were pretty nervous we weren’t going to have a flight,” Jeff Walker said of his wife, Cindy.

The couple’s Edmonton-to-Abbotsford flight was delayed two hours, pushing back their celebrations for their 20th wedding anniversary.

The issues stretched across Canada with flights cancelled to and from Halifax, London and Hamilton. Flights in western Canada also experienced delays.

The airline said affected travellers would be provided with accommodation, meal and transportation as needed and would be rebooked on the next available flight. Passengers wishing to cancel would be offered a full refund, according to the company.

Swoop would not provide an estimate on when service would return to normal.