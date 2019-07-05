Hundreds stranded after Swoop Airlines jet grounded at Hamilton airport

Hundreds of Swoop Airlines passengers were forced to spend the night in Hamilton after their flight was grounded on Thursday night.

According to the airline, Flight WO800 was cancelled after the airplane suffered engine issues and had to be inspected by maintenance staff.

“We sincerely apologize to our travellers for the interruption in their plans, however safety will always be at the forefront of our decision-making,” Karen McIsaac, senior communication adviser for the airline, said in a statement following the cancellation.

During the delay, a flight attendant was assessed by Hamilton paramedics for a reported heat-related illness.

“A flight attendant required medical attention unrelated to the incident, and a replacement flight attendant was brought in to mitigate any impact to the departure,” the airline said in a statement. Swoop declined to provide further details on the flight attendant’s condition, citing privacy concerns.

Swoop cancelled the flight just after 11 p.m. Thursday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in Hamilton and another full load of passengers stranded in Las Vegas.

According to the airline, affected passengers were provided with vouchers for meals, transportation and accommodation, and those who wished to cancel their tickets were offered a full refund. Swoop says it is now working to rebook travellers onto new flights.

The next available Swoop Airlines flight from Hamilton to Las Vegas is scheduled to depart at 6:30 p.m. Friday.