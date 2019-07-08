Wait, There’s More podcast: Canadian basketball will survive Kawhi Leonard’s move

Kawhi Leonard finally made his free agency decision and unfortunately for Raptors fans, it wasn’t what they hoped for.

On Saturday, Leonard announced that he would sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers next season. The opportunity to play for a team in his hometown and alongside a player of the calibre of Paul George was too good to pass up.

ANALYSIS: Kawhi, Masai, and the lasting impact of Leonard’s short time in Toronto

But some basketball fans in Canada don’t think the superstar’s departure will lead to the decline of the sport’s popularity. Canada’s basketball history began long before the Raptors even came to Toronto and the sport will only continue to grow.

On this episode of Wait There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Ryan Sidhoo, a filmmaker who recently directed and created a Webby award-winning, nine-part docu-series called True North. The series looks at the history of basketball in Toronto while following the lives of up-and-coming prospects. Sidhoo talks about what he’s learned while working on the project and why Canadian basketball will continue to grow even with Leonard’s departure.

