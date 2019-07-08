Police hunt for two ‘dangerous’ inmates who escaped Victoria-area prison

Police on Vancouver Island are on the hunt for two men who escaped a federal minimum security prison near Victoria.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the two inmates got free from the William Head Institution in Metchosin around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said it realized the men were missing during an 11 p.m. count of inmates Sunday night.



James Lee Busch, 42, was serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder and assault. He has previously served time for aggravated sexual assault and escaping custody.

Under Canadian law, convicts who are deemed “dangerous offenders” can be held on an indeterminate sentence with no fixed end date.

Zachary Armitage, 30, was serving a nearly 14-year sentence for robbery, aggravated assault and other offences, police said.

READ MORE: Inmate crashes through ceiling in botched Indiana prison escape

Police describe both men as dangerous, and say the public should not approach them.

Global News is seeking more information from the Correctional Service of Canada on the manner of the men’s escape.

WATCH: (Aired: February, 2015) Escaped Applewood firebomber arrested in Victoria

The West Shore RCMP says it has deployed a police dog along with a helicopter unit to assist officers in tracking the inmates.

Busch is described as five-foot-nine and 160 pounds. He has medium-tan coloured skin, a shaved head and a skull tattoo on his left forearm.

READ MORE: Escaped Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate caught

Armitage is described as five-foot-10 and 170 pounds. He has light coloured skin, short-trimmed black hair and a tattoo with a crown and the words “No Love” tattooed on his right arm.

The CSC said it is “working with police to locate the inmates as quickly as possible.”

The RCMP is asking anyone who sees the men or has information on their whereabouts to call 911, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.