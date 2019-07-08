Girl, 7, dies after being hit by truck in Victoriaville

A seven-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by truck on Monday morning in Victoriaville, about two hours from Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says police officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Monfette and Saint-Paul streets.

Police could not say whether the child was alone at the time of the fatal collision. The SQ did confirm investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for shock.

The area remained off-limits to traffic for several hours on Monday as collision experts examined the scene.

An investigation is underway.

⁠— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier