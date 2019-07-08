Hamilton Tiger-Cats RB Sean Thomas Erlington lands on 6-game injured list

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without starting running back Sean Thomas Erlington for a while.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed after Monday’s practice that the Canadian suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Hamilton’s 36-29 loss in Montreal last Thursday night.

Steinauer says the team will place Thomas Erlington on the six-game injured list but did not want to elaborate on the nature or extent of the injury.

“He took a shot on his knee and at this point, we’re going to 6-game him and the severity of it will be determined later,” said Steinauer.

Steinauer is not ruling out a return to the field in 2019 for Thomas Erlington.

“I’m not a doctor, but from what I’ve been told it is not a season-ending thing,” added the rookie head coach. “It makes the most sense to 6-game him at this time.”

The 26-year-old Montreal native is sixth among Canadian Football League running backs with 224 rushing yards and is second overall among starting RBs with 6.8 yards per carry.

The Ticats (3-1) host the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) this Saturday night at Tim Hortons Field. Hamilton has not beaten the Stamps since 2011, a stretch of 15 consecutive games, including the 2014 Grey Cup.

As for who starts in place of Thomas Erlington, Steinauer won’t tip his hand just yet.

“It will establish over time but we don’t expect any setbacks. Like, it’s professional football. You are expected to perform when it is your time,” added Steinauer.

He says it will be “a feel-out process” and a “game-to-game decision” as to whether veteran Anthony Coombs, rookie Maleek Irons or defensive back turned running back Jackson Bennett gets the start.

Steinauer says right tackle Chris Van Zeyl, who left last week’s game late in the fourth quarter, will be a game-time decision on Saturday.