Those Old Radio Shows July 12-13

Friday, July 12:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 28, The Derelict & the Wandering Boy; Barry Craig – The Imposter
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Alice Adams
Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – The Duel; Jack Benny – I Was Coerced
Hour 4: Suspense – Last Letter of Dr. Bronson; Lights Out – Little Old Lady

Saturday, July 13:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Broad; Burns & Allen – A Party for the Neighbors
Hour 2: Hancock’s Half Hour – Anna and the King of Siam; FBI in Peace and War – Scientific Touch
Hour 3: Richard Diamond – Hatpin Case, Stickpin Case; Life of Riley – Community Chest Drive
Hour 4: The Line Up – Mrs. Green Found Dead in a Trunk; X Minus 1 – Requiem
Hour 5: The Shadow – The Cat and the Killer; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Tobacco Pouch

