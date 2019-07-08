Adopt A Pal: Energetic, treat loving puppy looking for a new home

Every Monday on Adopt A Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, the Winnipeg Humane Society brings a cute dog with the Monday motivation.

Macy is nine-months-old and enjoys running around and becoming a close friend. Macy is improving her manners on a daily basis, but will still benefit from some focus from those in her forever home.

Macy is also a big fan of giving kisses to whoever is closest. Macy doesn’t do well with cats and it would best if Macy is with older children.

Summer Reminders

The Humane Society is reminding everyone to be cautious about leaving pets in the vehicle during the sweltering summer heat.

“A dog in a hot car can rapidly turn fatal. We really want to spread that important message,” said the Humane Society’s Alessandra Sorto.

Officials add dogs tend to become hot a lot quicker compared to humans, making it important they are looked after closely and are hydrated.

The Humane Society is always looking for forever homes for dogs, cats, rabbits and other critters.

For more on the society’s services and pets up for adoption, click here.