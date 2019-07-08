Cyclist turns himself in after viral video of altercation with driver: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has been charged after a video appearing to show a physical altercation between a cyclist and a driver went viral last week.

Police said at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, a man was driving southbound on Raptors Way approaching York Street when a cyclist allegedly rode in front of the vehicle while he was attempting to make a right.

Police said the driver had to come to a sudden stop to avoid hitting the cyclist, at which point the cyclist allegedly kicked the man’s vehicle, causing some damage.

Investigators said the driver then exited his vehicle when he was allegedly struck with a bicycle lock and assaulted by the cyclist.

Video appearing to show the incident went viral last week, showing a cyclist verbally confronting a driver before things get physical, with the cyclist allegedly throwing the man to the ground.

News of the arrest comes just one day after QA Courier told Global News that the cyclist was a bike messenger for the company and was fired.

WATCH: Toronto police investigating video of cyclist and driver physical altercation at intersection. Sean O’Shea reports.

“We have absolutely no room in our company for such violence, therefore, he no longer works for QA. We have also been in contact with the local police, and they have our full co-operation,” Peter Hansen, the president of QA Courier, said.

Police said officers were able to identify the cyclist with the assistance of the public before Paolo Diluciano, 30, turned himself in to police Sunday evening.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm and mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in an Old City Hall court Monday morning.

– With files from Oriena Vuong