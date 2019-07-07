Tornado watches and warnings issued across southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings and watches in Regina and in several communities southwest of the city.

Communities with tornado watches in place:

R.M. of Bengough including Bengough

R.M. of Elmsthorpe including Avonlea and Truax

R.M. of Excel including Viceroy Ormiston and Verwood

R.M. of Gravelbourg including Gravelbourg and Bateman

R.M. of Happy Valley including Big Beaver

R.M. of Hart Butte including Coronach

R.M. of Key West including Ogema and Kayville

R.M. of Lake Johnson including Mossbank and Ardill

R.M. of Lake of The Rivers including Assiniboia

R.M. of Old Post including Wood Mountain and Killdeer

R.M. of Poplar Valley including Rockglen and Fife Lake

R.M. of Stonehenge including Limerick and Congress

R.M. of Surprise Valley including Minton and Regway

R.M. of Sutton including Mazenod Palmer and Vantage

R.M. of Terrell including Spring Valley and Cardross

R.M. of The Gap including Ceylon and Hardy

R.M. of Waverley including Glentworth and Fir Mountain

R.M. of Willow Bunch including Willow Bunch and St. Victor

R.M. of Wood River including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval

Environment Canada meteorologists issued the watches at 5:27 p.m. on Sunday and said they were tracking “a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

Several warnings had been in place but have changed as the situation develops.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

According to the statement, “this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation” and “people should take cover immediately.”

This storm just putting on a show NE of Old Wives, Sk #skstorm 5:16pm @PrairieChasers pic.twitter.com/ce7DaSgfOf — Nevin deMilliano (@SwiftChaser) July 7, 2019

Environment Canada says if you hear “a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

To report severe weather, send an email to SKstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.

