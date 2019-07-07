Canada
July 7, 2019 9:37 pm
Updated: July 7, 2019 9:39 pm

Countrywide wireless outage affecting some Rogers customers’ ability to place, receive calls

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.'s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on April 22, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Rogers Communications customers may be experiencing difficulties making phone calls Sunday evening as the company works to repair a countrywide wireless outage.

A post on the Rogers website says a national outage of the company’s wireless service is causing some customers to report difficulties placing and receiving calls.

Others may be experiencing dropped calls.

“Some of our wireless customers on 2G or 3G networks may experience an intermittent interruption to voice services,” the company said in a statement emailed to Global News.

While the website does not include an estimated time of repair, the company says teams are “working hard to address the interruption as quickly as possible.”

