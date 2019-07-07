Countrywide wireless outage affecting some Rogers customers’ ability to place, receive calls

Rogers Communications customers may be experiencing difficulties making phone calls Sunday evening as the company works to repair a countrywide wireless outage.

A post on the Rogers website says a national outage of the company’s wireless service is causing some customers to report difficulties placing and receiving calls.

Others may be experiencing dropped calls.

“Some of our wireless customers on 2G or 3G networks may experience an intermittent interruption to voice services,” the company said in a statement emailed to Global News.

While the website does not include an estimated time of repair, the company says teams are “working hard to address the interruption as quickly as possible.”

Unable to make or receive calls in Barrie Ontario. Any updates would be nice! — Tamara L (@tbone_tl23) July 7, 2019

@Rogers any idea when your network will be back up ??? chat is down and calls are not going through — David Wilson (@jdavidwilson) July 7, 2019

Unable to make calls to anyone I am from Niagara Falls on — Harish7786 (@Harish7786) July 7, 2019