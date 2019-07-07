Canada
Funnel cloud weather advisory in effect for Edmonton and surrounding area

What appears to be a funnel cloud is seen near Vimy, Alta. on June 23, 2019 in this photo received from a Global Edmonton viewer.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Sunday afternoon warning that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

The advisory was issued at 3:51 p.m. Sunday and includes Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

The special weather advisory also includes:

  • Brazeau County near Drayton Valley and Breton
  • County of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield
  • County of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake
  • Leduc County near Calmar and Devon
  • Leduc County near Warburg, Thorsby and Pigeon Lake
  • Ponoka County near Crestomere
  • Ponoka County near Rimbey, Bluffton and Hoadley

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the weather agency said in a statement.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield.

Residents in those areas are being warned of heavy downpours, flash flooding and toonie-sized hail.

Several other regions across the province are also under watch and warnings.

Monitor the latest weather conditions and alerts with Environment Canada.

