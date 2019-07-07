Funnel cloud weather advisory in effect for Edmonton and surrounding area
Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Sunday afternoon warning that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.
The advisory was issued at 3:51 p.m. Sunday and includes Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
The special weather advisory also includes:
- Brazeau County near Drayton Valley and Breton
- County of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield
- County of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake
- Leduc County near Calmar and Devon
- Leduc County near Warburg, Thorsby and Pigeon Lake
- Ponoka County near Crestomere
- Ponoka County near Rimbey, Bluffton and Hoadley
“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the weather agency said in a statement.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield.
Residents in those areas are being warned of heavy downpours, flash flooding and toonie-sized hail.
Several other regions across the province are also under watch and warnings.
Monitor the latest weather conditions and alerts with Environment Canada.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.