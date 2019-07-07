Funnel cloud weather advisory in effect for Edmonton and surrounding area

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Sunday afternoon warning that conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

The advisory was issued at 3:51 p.m. Sunday and includes Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

The special weather advisory also includes:

Brazeau County near Drayton Valley and Breton

County of Wetaskiwin near Alder Flats and Winfield

County of Wetaskiwin near Pigeon Lake

Leduc County near Calmar and Devon

Leduc County near Warburg, Thorsby and Pigeon Lake

Ponoka County near Crestomere

Ponoka County near Rimbey, Bluffton and Hoadley

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the weather agency said in a statement.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Tofield.

Residents in those areas are being warned of heavy downpours, flash flooding and toonie-sized hail.

Several other regions across the province are also under watch and warnings.

Monitor the latest weather conditions and alerts with Environment Canada.