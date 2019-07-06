Medieval battle with foam weapons happens every Saturday in Edmonton

A group of about 40 people gather every week in Edmonton to have a medieval battle with foam weapons.

Amtgard Western Winds is part of a larger international community with thousands of members.

The group meets every Saturday at Jackie Parker Park all year, no matter the weather, and on Tuesdays at an indoor facility. It’s not mandatory, but most of the members also dress in medieval garb.

READ MORE: Polish airport converted into post-apocalyptic city for unique fan festival

It’s free to join, and members encourage new people to show up when the game is on.

“We are very light on the roleplay and emphasize more on combat, and games like capture the flag,” member Steve Leblanc said Saturday.

For Leblanc, it was a little intimidating to join about four years ago, but once he did, he was hooked. “Day 1, I was like, ‘I’m coming back every time that I can.'”

“You definitely are like a grown child when you come out here,” Leblanc said.

Leblanc said he has also seen some of his peers come out of their shells.

“There [are] people here that were super shy when they joined and [now] they are super talkative and they come out and just hang out all the time,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Nerds’ come together after vandals trash Nova Scotia role-playing camp

For member Cristin Block, he said it’s also an opportunity for him to use other skills. He makes his own armour.

“I get to wear all the garb and the interesting costumes and I get to fabricate with things like leather and metal. I get to show off all of the skills that I have that don’t necessarily apply to the real world,” Block said.

Block said he started to live action role-play after a long hiatus about four years ago. It’s an outlet for him, he said.

“This is like being part of a professional sports team or being part of a club or group,” Block said.

“We are the geekiest group of people on the planet.”