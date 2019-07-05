7.1-magnitude earthquake hits California’s Searles Valley — bigger than the last one

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has hit California’s Searles Valley, registering bigger than one that happened earlier Friday, which was the strongest in 20 years.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake registered a 7.1, but KTLA reported it at 6.9.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit on Friday morning was a “foreshock” to this one.
This one, she said, happened on the same fault, and is part of the same sequence.
The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted a video that showed shaking happening at Dodger Stadium.
No tsunami is expected to hit coastal areas including British Columbia, according to Emergency Info B.C.
The 7.1-magnitude quake was followed shortly after by a preliminary event measuring a 5.5.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.