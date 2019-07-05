7.1-magnitude earthquake hits California’s Searles Valley — bigger than the last one

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has hit California’s Searles Valley, registering bigger than one that happened earlier Friday, which was the strongest in 20 years.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake registered a 7.1, but KTLA reported it at 6.9.

Prelim M7.1 Earthquake 35.767, -117.605 Jul-06 03:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/uVJBfBodUN — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit on Friday morning was a “foreshock” to this one.

This one, she said, happened on the same fault, and is part of the same sequence.

So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence – — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 6, 2019

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted a video that showed shaking happening at Dodger Stadium.

No tsunami is expected to hit coastal areas including British Columbia, according to Emergency Info B.C.

The 7.1-magnitude quake was followed shortly after by a preliminary event measuring a 5.5.

Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Southern California Jul-06 03:47 UTC, updates https://t.co/vEh0TjLqPp — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2019