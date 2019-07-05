World
July 5, 2019 11:51 pm
Updated: July 5, 2019 11:58 pm

7.1-magnitude earthquake hits California’s Searles Valley — bigger than the last one

By Online Journalist  Global News

Aftershocks are still rocking southern California after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday, the state's largest quake in two decades. As Jennifer Johnson reports, many people fear the 'big one' will strike soon.

A A

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 has hit California’s Searles Valley, registering bigger than one that happened earlier Friday, which was the strongest in 20 years.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake registered a 7.1, but KTLA reported it at 6.9.

 

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted that the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit on Friday morning was a “foreshock” to this one.

This one, she said, happened on the same fault, and is part of the same sequence.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted a video that showed shaking happening at Dodger Stadium.

No tsunami is expected to hit coastal areas including British Columbia, according to Emergency Info B.C.

The 7.1-magnitude quake was followed shortly after by a preliminary event measuring a 5.5.

