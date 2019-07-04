6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Southern California on Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. local time near the city of Ridgecrest, about 320 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles.

According to European quake agency EMSC, the earthquake was felt in an area inhabited by some 20 million people.

The Kern County Fire Department said on Twitter that it was working on “nearly 2 dozens [sic] incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA.”

WATCH: People in Los Angeles say earthquake was ‘rolling’ and ‘weird’ experience

The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted about the incident minutes later, calling it a “significant earthquake.” The temblor was felt as far as L.A. and was quickly followed by several smaller aftershocks in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter that the quake is not suspected to have resulted in any damage in the city itself.

At this time, the LAPD has not received any reports of damage or calls for service within the City of Los Angeles related to the #earthquake. Remember, 911 is only to report emergencies. This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared 🔗 https://t.co/fURDNcMhhQ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

It’s unclear exactly how many people were affected by the earthquake overall and what the damage may be.

The Los Angeles International Airport tweeted that its operations “remain normal” after the quake and that no damage was found on site.

All LAX runways have been inspected with no reported damage to the airfield or the Sepulveda tunnel. Operations remain normal. #earthquake — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 4, 2019

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted that a tsunami is not expected to follow the quake.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.5 055mi NW Barstow, California 1034PDT Jul 4: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 4, 2019

U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones told CNN the area would, however, be hit by more aftershocks in the coming days. She said it could even be hit by a larger quake.

California is on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and is prone to earthquakes.

Thursday’s quake is the largest in Southern California since the 1994 6.6-magnitude Northridge earthquake, which was centred in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles.

—With files from Reuters