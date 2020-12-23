6 easy ways to personalize and update your Ikea furniture

Send this page to someone via email

It’s easy to be seduced by the clean lines and small prices of Ikea’s furniture. So easy, you probably will walk into many rooms featuring the same cookie-cutter furniture.

That’s why Pinterest is full of Ikea hacks. But the painting, the cutting and measuring can get old real quick.

These companies have done the homework for you and require minimal DIY abilities.

Self-adhesive panels and decals

Remember decorating your childhood bedroom with stickers? Well Panyl lets you do just that, grown-up style.

Whether you just want a pop of colour (or ombré) or a faux-wood finish, their software will allow you to see how their customized self-adhesive panels will look on your furniture.

Panyl decals brighten up a white Ikea library. Panyl

Add a faux-wood finish to elevate your plain, brown Ikea modular. Panyl

If you’re looking for something with more spunk and personality, MYkea makes self-adhesive with various prints.

Legs for days

Can you tell this is an Ikea couch?.

Adding architectural metal legs to a pine dresser will take the look from rustic to elegant. Pretty Pegs Turn a coffee table into an entryway table by adding longer legs. Pretty Pegs Pretty Pegs couch legs up close. Pretty Pegs

Changing factory furniture legs for ones with more flare can completely transform the look and feel of your item.

Pretty Pegs is like slipping Manolos on your couch. The company has dozens of options that allow you to easily swap your drab pegs for fabulous design ones.

Update your knobs and cabinet pulls

VdeV knobs. Courtesy: VdeV

Updating your drawer knobs and cabinet pulls has to be the easiest way to update your Ikea — and any — furniture at home.

There are many options in the market, depending on what kind of style you are looking for.

VdeV caters to the vintage-industrial and romantic crowd, while CB2 features modern, clean lines. Pretty Pegs also features a wide array of choices.

Designer cabinet doors

Sarah Sherman Samuel’s collection for Semihandmade. Courtesy: Semihandmade

Beautify your Ikea kitchen and bathroom cabinets by switching them up with designer ones from SemiHandmade.

If you upload your Ikea kitchen plan, you can get an estimate in one to two business days. Their selection is fabulous, especially their guest-designer pieces, which includes designs from Sarah Samuel-Sherman who designed Mandy Moore’s mid-century California Instagram-famous home.

O’verlays

O’verlays before and after. Courtesy: O'verlays

Fancy up your plain or outdated cabinets with overlays.

O’verlays offers decorative fretwork panels which can be ordered and installed in three simple steps. Start on their website, select your surface and choose a panel. Once your panels are delivered, you simply glue them to your furniture. You can also have panels custom made.

Sofa covers

The Ikea Farlov couch gets an update with a Bemz cover in dusty pink, made with trendy velvet fabric. Courtesy: Bemz

Bemz makes slipcovers so you can easily upcycle your boring Ikea couch. They are removable and machine washable, which makes maintenance a breeze.

These six ideas will likely help update your home with minimal effort and maximum design impact.

But most importantly, they help extend the life of your products: good for the environment and good for your wallet.

