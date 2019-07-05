Oka Beach waters have reopened to the public

Oka Beach has fully reopened, city officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the Municipalité d’Oka, the beach, which had been closed due to poor water quality, is now fully reopened and swimming is now permitted. All other nautical activities can resume as well, including canoeing, kayaking, paddle surfing and pedalo, officials said.

Experts with Quebec’s environment ministry were still testing the water in the Lac des Deux-Montagnes early Thursday morning after the beach was closed Tuesday due to problems with a sewage pipe. The water issues were due to the spring floods, Municipalité d’Oka said.

Lifeguards were on site to make sure beachgoers didn’t enter the dirty water. All water activities, including the inflatable Aquazilla obstacle course, were suspended.

