Oka Beach partially reopens, but the lake remains off-limits

Oka Beach has partially reopened, but the lake remains off-limits to swimmers and boaters due to poor water quality.

Experts with Quebec’s environment ministry were still testing the water in the Lac des Deux-Montagnes early Thursday morning after the beach was closed Tuesday due to problems with a sewage pipe.

Lifeguards are onsite to make sure beach-goers don’t dip their toes in the dirty water.

All water activities, including the inflatable Aquazilla obstacle course, remain suspended, but officials are inviting people to take advantage of the picnic area.

Officials are expected to give an update at 5 p.m.