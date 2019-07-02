Montreal summer temperatures soar — but won’t break records
It’s going to be hot in Montreal this week, with temperatures expected to be above average over the next few days.
Though the weather won’t quite be record-breaking — in 1963, the high in Montreal was 34.4 C — Environment Canada states it should be mostly sunny and humidity will be a factor.
Authorities are advising Montrealers to be careful, especially seniors and those with chronic illnesses.
They are also asking people to check on friends and family members who may be vulnerable.
Signs of heatstroke and what to do
Early signs of heatstroke include fatigue, difficulty concentrating and dizziness.
Here are a few ways to avoid getting ill:
- Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty
- Limit alcohol intake
- Stay in the shade when possible
- Cut back on activities that require effort
- Wear a hat and sunscreen
- Wear lightweight clothing, preferably made of cotton to allow sweat evaporation
- Elderly people should avoid going out, especially if they are on medication
If you think you are suffering from a heat-related illness:
- Seek shelter or a cool place, rest and drink water
- If possible, use a fan to create air movement
- Use blinds or shades to filter direct sunlight
