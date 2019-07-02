Montreal summer temperatures soar — but won’t break records

It’s going to be hot in Montreal this week, with temperatures expected to be above average over the next few days.

Though the weather won’t quite be record-breaking — in 1963, the high in Montreal was 34.4 C — Environment Canada states it should be mostly sunny and humidity will be a factor.

Authorities are advising Montrealers to be careful, especially seniors and those with chronic illnesses.

They are also asking people to check on friends and family members who may be vulnerable.

Signs of heatstroke and what to do

Early signs of heatstroke include fatigue, difficulty concentrating and dizziness.

Here are a few ways to avoid getting ill:

Drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty

Limit alcohol intake

Stay in the shade when possible

Cut back on activities that require effort

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear lightweight clothing, preferably made of cotton to allow sweat evaporation

Elderly people should avoid going out, especially if they are on medication

If you think you are suffering from a heat-related illness:

Seek shelter or a cool place, rest and drink water

If possible, use a fan to create air movement

Use blinds or shades to filter direct sunlight