Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Springwater, Ont.

A precautionary boil water advisory has been put in place for those in Springwater, Ont., who live on Parr Boulevard.

On Thursday, an adverse water quality sample came back for the Vespra Downs Water System.

The Ontario Clean Water Agency is hand-delivering notices to affected residents, according to Springwater Township

The water has been retested and results will be available as soon as possible. The advisory will remain in place until the test results indicate that the water is safe for consumption.

Residents are encouraged to communicate with neighbours and check on any isolated or vulnerable individuals, the township says.

When a boil water advisory is issued, the township adds, it’s important for people to properly boil or treat all the water in their homes. Only boiled water or an alternate water source should be used for drinking, preparing food, making beverages or ice cubes, washing foods or brushing teeth, the township says.

According to the township, pets can get some of the same illnesses as people so they should be given bottled water or boiled water that has been cooled.

