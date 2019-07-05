Toronto police investigating after video shows cyclist, driver altercation downtown

Toronto police say they are investigating after a video surfaced online of a cyclist allegedly assaulting a driver in the middle of a downtown intersection.

According to officers, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of York Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Video shows a cyclist verbally confronting a man in a suit, presumed to be the driver, before things get physical with the cyclist allegedly assaulting the driver to the ground.

READ MORE: Toronto cyclist arrested after allegedly throwing bottle of corrosive substance at couple with baby

Officers said the incident was reported to them by the driver.

They said it’s been alleged that the two individuals were engaged in a verbal altercation when the driver was still in his vehicle. Then, when the driver got out of his vehicle to continue the confrontation, the cyclist allegedly struck the driver with an object.

Brett New, the driver involved in the altercation, told Global News the cyclist had a metal bicycle lock in his hand at the time of the incident.

New said he was waiting to make a right turn onto York Street on a green light when the cyclist came into the intersection travelling southbound. He said this made him stop the car to avoid hitting the cyclist and honked his horn as a sign of warning.

“The cyclist then dismounted and started swearing and kicked my vehicle,” New said.

He said the two began to have an argument when he noticed the metal lock in the cyclist’s hand.

“[The cyclist] was clearly looking for a fight,” he said. “He proceeded to strike me in the arm with the bike lock.”

According to New, when he turned his back to look for police help, the cyclist grabbed the back of his jacket and “bodily” threw him to the ground.

READ MORE: Man and six teens charged after Toronto cyclist beaten and robbed, police say

He said he felt frightened and frustrated about the altercation, including the online reaction when the video surfaced.

“I feel I’ve done nothing wrong, and for that kind of overreaction that puts my physical safety in jeopardy — very frustrating.”

According to investigators, possible charges for the cyclist could include assault with a weapon.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages and that they are looking for the cyclist involved.

– With files from Sean O’Shea