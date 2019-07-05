Crime
July 5, 2019 2:12 pm
Updated: July 5, 2019 2:15 pm

Vehicles damaged in north Edmonton hit-and-run: police

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a number of parked vehicles were struck in the area of 139 Ave and 114 street Friday, July 5, 2019.

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after a number of vehicles were damaged in north Edmonton early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of 114 Street and 139 Avenue at around 2:45 a.m.

It was reported to police that a man driving a white cargo van had struck three parked vehicles at a high speed, causing the van to roll.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran off, police said. A witness in the area was able to track the suspect, who was later arrested by Edmonton police.

Police said the van and licence plate were both reported stolen in July 2017.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but police said no one else was injured in the ordeal.

Gordon Dalton is now facing charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide a breath sample, two counts of possession of stolen property and various breaches and prohibitions.

