State memorial service announced for Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy

A state memorial service will be held for Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy.

Molloy, 78, passed away on July 2 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The province announced Friday the service will take place Saturday, July 13 at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon.

The public is invited to the memorial service, which starts at 1 p.m. CT. Doors will open at 12:15 p.m.

Molloy was sworn in as Saskatchewan’s 22nd lieutenant-governor on March 21, 2018.

Molloy, who was born in Saskatoon, was a negotiator, lawyer, strategic advisor on Indigenous issues, and author.

He negotiated numerous treaty settlements on behalf of the government of Canada with Indigenous people during his career.

Most notably, he was chief negotiator for Canada in talks with the Inuit that led to the creation of Nunavut in 1999.

Molloy was named to the Order of Canada in 1996, and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2012.

