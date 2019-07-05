Peterborough man charged in internet child-luring investigation: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring as a result of a month-long online investigation by police.

The Peterborough Police Service alleges the accused engaged in online chats with someone whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl but who was, in fact, a member of the service’s internet child exploitation unit.

Police also allege the man made arrangements to meet the girl for a sexual encounter.

On Thursday, police arrested the man.

Steve Darrington, 58, of Peterborough, is charged with child luring for sexual interference, child luring for an invitation to sexual touching, child luring to make child pornography and child luring to commit sexual assault.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance on Thursday.

