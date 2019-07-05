18-month-old girl reported missing in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are searching for a missing 18-month-old girl.

Itzel Delreal-Daniels was last seen leaving her mother’s home with her father, Juan Pablo Carmona-Real, 36, on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Police, family reflect on disappearance of Tamra Keepness

Police said Carmona-Real may be heading to Alberta, where he was living, or returning to Mexico, where he is from.

“At this point in time, we do not believe there is any danger to the child,” police said Thursday night.

Delreal-Daniels is Indigenous and has short, curly, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a one-piece outfit with a skirt that has blue flowers on it.

READ MORE: 21-year-old missing woman sought by Spiritwood RCMP

Carmona-Real is a five-foot-eight Hispanic man with a medium build and short black hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing shorts and brown shoes.

He was last known to be driving a grey four-door car, possibly a Honda, according to police. There is a moose bobblehead on the front dash with the word “Canada” on it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delreal-Daniels or Carmona-Real is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH (July 2016): When are Amber Alerts issued in Saskatchewan?