Councillor Woolley issues urgent notice of motion to halt Green Line LRT project

Ward 8 Councillor Evan Woolley issued an urgent notice of motion Thursday to pause Green Line LRT construction until the city is prepared to take on such a project.

“I will not risk our city’s already stressed finances in order to undertake a project that we do not know if it will create value for Calgarians,” Woolley said.

READ MORE: Calgary committee recommends council continues with Green Line work

Woolley raised concerns with the fact that there isn’t a plan for the Green Line to run through the downtown core.

“Can you imagine if we end up with a train from a train-maintenance facility to Ramsay, and we can’t figure out how to get this train through downtown? I don’t think that’s a project that’s judicious in its spending or a project that serves anybody.”

Woolley stated his plan would be to work with stakeholders to review the project and make alignment changes from North Pointe to Seton to help reduce costs and possible risks.

READ MORE: City of Calgary raising questions over Green Line tunnel

He believes a project of this size should be completed when the proper funding and plans are in place, and not just be a “measured twice and cut once” scenario.

“I’m not asking to stop this project and I want to be really clear: the Green Line is an incredibly important project for this city,” Woolley added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Naheed Nenshi believes the necessary studies have been done and said anymore sitting around will only cost the city more money.

“I think [the notice of motion] is by-and-large misguided. It assumes that work hasn’t happened and in fact, we have had a large team of experts and some of the smartest people in the world actually answering those questions,” Nenshi said.

“Remember, every day of delay on such a big project costs us money. So we’ve got to ultimately make that balance on what inflation is doing to that project versus getting it exactly right.”

Woolley’s notice of motion will go to a vote at the combined meeting of city council on July 22.