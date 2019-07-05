MBpoli
July 5, 2019 8:24 am

Hundreds gather for Disability Matters Vote campaign launch

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Evania Diaz-Rojas says events like this one makes her feel like a 'normal' girl.

A A

A vocal crowd gathered at Assiniboine Park Thursday to kick off a campaign to get disabled people out to the polls, and for politicians to hear their issues.

Disability Matters Votes works to educate politicians and governments about disabilities and to educate people with disabilities on their rights when it comes to elections.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Liberal party leader Dougald Lamont, and Green Party Leader James Beddome all attended the event. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was not at the event but sent deputy premier and Minister of Families Heather Stefanson on his behalf.

“It’s never been highlighted in any election as a major topic,” Said Scott Smith, who spoke at the Disability Matters Vote launch. “Today we just wanted to bring awareness to it with this campaign.”

Disability Matters Vote

Jordan Pearn / Global News

Story continues below

The group also wants to raise awareness to ensure Manitoba with disabilities can fully participate in election activities, while also bringing attention to disability issues, such as fair wages for disability support workers, and dignified income for people living with special needs.

For people currently living with disabilities, like 11-year-old Evania Diaz-Rojas, they hope this can be the beginning of a big change.

“It makes me feel like I’m not a shadow anymore,” she said.

“I’m like a normal person, I’m not the girl with a disability, I’m just a normal girl from Canada.”

Manitobans will go to the polls for the Provincial Election on Sept. 10.

WATCH: Disability Matters on their launch Thursday

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assiniboine Park
Disability
Disability Matters Vote
Dougald Lamont
Evania Diaz-Rojas
Heather Stefanson
James Beddome
manitoba election 2019
MBpoli
Scott Smith
Wab Kinew

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.