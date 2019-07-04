Sports
July 4, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated: July 4, 2019 5:04 pm

Calgary’s Hakeem Dawodu added to UFC 240 card in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hakeem Dawodu, right, fights Kyle Bochniak during the UFC Featherweight bout in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu has been added to the July 27 UFC 240 card in Edmonton.

Dawodu (9-1-0) will face Yoshinori Horie (8-1-0), a Japanese fighter making his UFC debut.

The 28-year-old Dawodu has won his last two bouts after being submitted by Danny Henry in his first UFC outing.

The main event of the Rogers Place card pits featherweight champion Max (Blessed) Holloway against former lightweight title-holder Frankie (The Answer) Edgar.

READ MORE: Edgar, Holloway look forward to finally fighting each other at UFC 240 in Edmonton

Other Canadians on the card include Felicia (Feenom) Spencer, Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier, Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault, Alexis (Ally-Gator) Davis, Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser, Gavin (The Newfoundland Terror) Tucker and Gillian (The Savage) Robertson.

READ MORE: Newfoundland’s Gavin Tucker returns to action at UFC 240 in Edmonton’s Rogers Place

