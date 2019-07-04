Ottawa-area priest found guilty of sexual abuse of two teen boys in 1960s, 70s

An Ottawa-area priest has been found guilty of sexually abusing two teen boys in the 1960s and 70s.

William McGrory was initially charged in connection with three boys but one of them died, causing some charges to be dropped.

Court heard he lured the boys with alcohol and sports, and befriended their families before sexually abusing them.

The complainants hid what had happened to them for a long time and eventually reported the incidents to police in 2016.

