Ottawa-area priest found guilty of sexual abuse of two teen boys in 1960s, 70s
A A
An Ottawa-area priest has been found guilty of sexually abusing two teen boys in the 1960s and 70s.
William McGrory was initially charged in connection with three boys but one of them died, causing some charges to be dropped.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan priest faces extradition to Scotland over sexual abuse charges
Court heard he lured the boys with alcohol and sports, and befriended their families before sexually abusing them.
The complainants hid what had happened to them for a long time and eventually reported the incidents to police in 2016.
WATCH: Historic summit on Catholic Church sex abuse begins (Feb 21, 2019)
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.