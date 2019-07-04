Louise Bridge closing for weekend repairs

The Louise Bridge will be off limits this weekend as crews do maintenance work and sidewalk repairs.

The City of Winnipeg said the bridge will be closed between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday for bridge bearing maintenance and sidewalk repair.

READ MORE: Winnipeg councillor throwing support behind free lights-in-school-zones idea

Pedestrians will still have access on the east sidewalk during the repairs.

WATCH: Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels on the Red River