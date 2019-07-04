Traffic
July 4, 2019 3:12 pm

Louise Bridge closing for weekend repairs

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Louise Bridge.

Global News / File
A A

The Louise Bridge will be off limits this weekend as crews do maintenance work and sidewalk repairs.

The City of Winnipeg said the bridge will be closed between Sutherland Avenue and Nairn Avenue from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday for bridge bearing maintenance and sidewalk repair.

READ MORE: Winnipeg councillor throwing support behind free lights-in-school-zones idea

Pedestrians will still have access on the east sidewalk during the repairs.

WATCH: Selkirk Bridge closed due to high water levels on the Red River

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bridge Closed
bridge repairs
Louise Bridge
road closed
Road Works
Winnipeg traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.