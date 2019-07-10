Global BC Haircuts for a Cause with Sonia Sunger

Two years ago, Global News Morning BC host Sonia Sunger was joined by nearly 30 people to donate their hair to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank Program.

Last year, she did it again, inviting viewers to cut and donate their hair, this time in support of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Wigs for Kids. The event quadrupled in size with more than 120 people donating their hair.

WATCH: Sights and sounds of Global BC’s 2nd annual hair donation day

This year, the 3rd annual Global BC Hair Donation Day will be bigger than ever, with hair donations going to Wigs for Kids. The CCS is not accepting real-hair donations for the time being, but will still accept wigs.

WATCH: The importance of the Canadian Cancer Society wig bank

Interested in taking part? Here’s what you need to know:

How is my hair donation being used?

It is being donated to Wigs for Kids, which works in partnership with Eva and Co. Wigs to create wigs from the donated hair.

Who benefits from my real-hair donation?

Wigs for Kids assists children living with serious illnesses who require a human-hair wig that is not covered by insurance, a government agency or program.

Does Wigs for Kids help children outside the Lower Mainland?

Yes, Wigs for Kids assists children living anywhere in B.C.

How long does my hair need to be?

Your hair must be at least 10 inches in length to donate.

My hair is coloured, can I still donate?

Unfortunately colour-treated hair is not accepted, but hair that is lightly highlighted will be accepted.

I cut my hair off a year ago and saved it in a ponytail, can I still donate it?

No. Hair that is older than three months old will not be accepted because it loses its elasticity and strength and is unsustainable for making wigs.

I would like to donate my real hair wig, will it be accepted?

Yes. The Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank Program is no longer accepting donations of real hair, but is accepting wigs.

Who will my real hair wig benefit?

Your donated wig will be added to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Wig Bank program and will be given to cancer patients in B.C. undergoing treatment.

If you are interested in taking part, please fill out the form below.