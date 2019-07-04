Okanagan weather: Showers linger for weekend before heat returns

Light rain started the day on Thursday in the Okanagan, with temperatures in the mid-teens as an upper-level trough continues to keep the region unsettled.

The mercury will manage to make it into the low 20s during the day, with more rain rolling in from north to south during the afternoon.

Once showers ease during the evening, a developing upper-level low pressure system over Vancouver Island will keep the clouds around overnight and into the day on Friday, as conditions cool into the low teens.

Rain wraps back in across the region on Friday afternoon and evening, as most areas in the valley bottom make their way into the low 20s for a daytime high.

The first full weekend of July is shaping up to be unsettled as well, as rain lingers at times on Saturday before becoming spottier showers on Sunday with sunny breaks possible, particularly early in the day.

Afternoon temperatures return to the low 20s by a few degrees both days of the weekend, with the isolated showers making it so you can still spend time outside without being drenched this weekend.

A few more breaks of sunshine are possible Monday and early Tuesday, before clouds and a chance of showers return mid-week as daytime highs climb from the mid-to-upper 20s.

