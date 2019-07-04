Hero who ‘had a few too many’ rescues baby bird with an Uber ride

Don’t drink and drive a baby bird to the animal hospital. Instead, call an Uber.

A wildlife rehab centre in Utah is applauding a drunk man who saved an orphaned lesser goldfinch by summoning an Uber last month.

The man called the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah to tell them a baby bird was on its way in an Uber, staff told The Associated Press. They said the man “had a few too many” drinks, but he was still sharp enough to recognize that he shouldn’t get behind the wheel.

The bird arrived at the rehab centre an hour later.

“No, seriously, this little orphaned Lesser Goldfinch was the sole occupant of an Uber vehicle for a ride to WRCNU,” the centre wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to the rescuer who helped this little one get the care it needed in a timely manner, and thank you for keeping yourself safe and others on the road safe as well!”

Centre director Dalyn Marthaler says the bird was thin and dehydrated when when he arrived. He should be healthy enough to return to the wilderness in a few weeks.

In the meantime, staff at the centre are calling their visitor “Petey.”

—With files from The Associated Press