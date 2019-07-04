Crime
July 4, 2019 10:58 am

Unlocked door leads to pickup truck theft in Guelph: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a pickup truck was stolen from a home on Toronto Street after the suspect used an unlocked door to get to the keys.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Guelph police are reminding residents to lock the doors to their homes after a pickup truck was stolen in the city’s east end.

The theft was reported to police on Tuesday at around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the home through an unlocked door and took the keys to a vehicle.

A black 2012 Dodge Ram was then stolen. A licence plate number was not provided by Guelph police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7155.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted through their website.

