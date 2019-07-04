Rick Zamperin: Take a deep breath Toronto, #KawhiWatch isn’t over yet

And now we wait.

In what has been the most intensely scrutinized and hotly anticipated NBA free agency decision since, well, “The Decision” by LeBron James in 2010, Raptors fans have to take a deep breath.

That’s because Kawhi Watch isn’t quite over yet.

It reached a fever pitch Wednesday when Kawhi Leonard and his entourage landed at Pearson airport aboard MLSE’s private jet and then proceeded to travel to a Toronto hotel in an SUV caravan.

All the while, TV cameras aboard helicopters were showing every second of the trip.

Think about it — helicopter TV footage of an SUV on a highway. Very reminiscent of the O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase in 1994.

On Thursday, more speculation as to what the two-time NBA Finals MVP is going to do.

NBA player turned analyst Jalen Rose says he’s “99 per cent” sure that Leonard is staying in Toronto on a two-year deal while others believe the Lakers and Clippers are still very much in the mix. Still, other reporters say they think Leonard is going to wait a few days to make his decision.

@kawhileonard In Toronto scrolling through his SoMe feeds like 🙃 #KawhiWatch pic.twitter.com/Dmrz543Cn8 — Brian Damm Petersen (@BrianDammDK) July 4, 2019

It’s not hard to see that Leonard is a very private, even-keeled individual and doesn’t come across as one to make quick and irrational decisions.

So let’s sit back and let him make his choice, because only he knows what his next move is.