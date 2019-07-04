Kelowna tower resident reports feeling coastal quake

Sue Miller knew she was experiencing an earthquake when the blinds started to sway and the light fixtures started to swing.

“The shaking lasted around a minute,” Miller told Global News.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off B.C.’s coast on Wednesday night, almost 1,000 kilometres away. The quake was only 10 kilometres deep.

Miller was watching TV in her condo on the 21st floor of the Waterscapes Skye building on Kelowna’s Sunset Drive around 9:30 p.m., when she experienced the shaking.

“I heard a noise coming from the windows, like where there’s a really bad wind storm,” she said. “Then I saw the blinds moving. I checked my dining room pendent light and it was going back and forth.”

The 58-year-old felt the building sway when she stood up.

“It was swaying back and forth like when you’re on a boat in a storm,” she said.

The shaking was familiar to Miller, having felt a quake from her condo back on July 6, 2017.

On that date, a 5.8-magnitude shake was registered in Montana and was reported to be felt between Vancouver and Kelowna at the time.

“The building manager posted about it the next day,” Miller said of the 2017 event.

“He told tenants not to go to the lobby because it wasn’t the safest place, but told us to stay in our condos.”

Miller said she was feeling like she had vertigo for some time following Wednesday night’s shake.

“It’s weird standing during [an earthquake],” she said.