Man guilty in Lumby arson case has probation condition dropped due to addiction

A man who pleaded guilty in a Lumby arson case had his probation conditions changed in a Vernon courtroom on Wednesday because of his addiction.

Trevor Stanley Luszcz is halfway through two years of probation after pleading guilty to arson by negligence in connection with a fire at a mobile home park in Lumby in September 2017.

However, his lawyer said a probation condition that prohibited him from possessing or using illegal drugs or possessing drug paraphernalia kept landing Luszcz back before the courts.

His defence lawyer successfully argued that the condition should be waived as it was effectively criminalizing his longstanding addiction.

Crown counsel did not oppose the request.

A judge agreed to lift the prohibition on Luszcz possessing illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia, but added a new condition requiring him to participate in any counselling, assessment or program his probation officer deemed appropriate.

Luszcz was facing a charge of arson damaging property in connection with the fire.

However, he entered a guilty plea to the lesser included charge of arson by negligence.

The blaze turned one mobile home at the Valley View Mobile Home Park on Mabel Lake Road into a pile of smoldering ash and twisted metal.

Two other mobile homes also suffered damage in the fire.