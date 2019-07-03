Canada-wide warrant issued for high-risk sex offender who didn’t return to Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver police are advising the public about a high-risk sex offender unlawfully at large in the city.

Jonathan Cardinal, 29, failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Tuesday, according to police.

According to police, Cardinal was serving a long-term supervisory order after a pair of violent sex assaults in 2010. Police said he was under multiple conditions, including a curfew.

Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Cardinal’s arrest.

He is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight and 165 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Cardinal also has a tattoo on his upper back, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers with a backpack and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

