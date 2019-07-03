Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign running back to practice roster after injury

After losing a running back to injury in last week’s victory over the Edmonton Eskimos, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought back running back John Santiago.

With Brady Oliveira expected to be out long term after suffering a suspected broken ankle, the club signed Santiago to their practice roster.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira undergoes ankle surgery

Santiago, 22, attended training camp with the Bombers last month, but was among their final cuts.

“We liked him here at camp, just couldn’t keep everybody,” head coach Mike O’Shea said.

“With drafting Brady, and having Johnny Augustine here too, it made the competition pretty tough going against the roster, not just other players really in that battle. Once Brady went down, we’re just bringing a guy back that we really like and thought had a good camp.”

WATCH: Raw Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – July 3

The first-year pro from the University of North Dakota appeared in both the Bombers’ pre-season games. He had seven carries for 32 yards on the ground and had another three catches for 19 yards, while having a touchdown called back by a penalty flag.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win home opener for 1st time since 2014

The signing gives the Bombers three healthy running backs again with Andrew Harris and Augustine both expected to be on the active roster for Friday’s game against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play