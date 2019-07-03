Employee dead after being run over by vehicle at Calgary car wash
A man is dead after a vehicle hit a person inside a Calgary car wash on Wednesday.
Police responded to the “horribly unfortunate accident” at 11211 Oakfield Drive S.W. around 12:50 p.m.
They said a vehicle in the washing bay ran over an employee.
EMS said witnesses pulled the man out of the bay to administer first aid but, when paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the driver didn’t know the man was inside the car wash at the time. The driver stayed at the scene, but it’s too early to tell if charges will be laid, police said.
Calgary’s traffic unit and Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety are investigating.
