Federal gov’t announces $159 million in improvements for Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.

The Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior will receive $159 million in improvements, the federal government announced on Wednesday.

The improvements includes lane widening, bridge replacements, consolidating access roads, improving rock catchments, altering medians for better visibility, adding passing lanes and replacing culverts.

The federal government made the announcement in Tappen, a small community located along the Trans-Canada Highway and a short drive from Salmon Arm.

News conference getting underway in the #shuswap where the federal government will announce $185 million for major highway/road improvement projects in 6 regions of BC, including the Trans Canada Highway in the Columbia-Shuswap region & in the town of Golden. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/nvrYNXAgeL — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) July 3, 2019

The improvements will take place in the Shuswap and Columbia regions. The projects are tagged at costing $82.1 million, from Ford Road to Tappen Valley Road; $45.7 million, from Jumping Creek to the Jack MacDonald snowshed; and $31.5 million, for Selkirk Mountain near Golden.

The federal government also announced $17.971 million in upgrades for Highway 93/95 near Golden; $4.7 million for the Alaska Highway and Swanon Lumber Road intersection near Fort St. John; and $3 million for a passing lane for Highway 3 near the village of Jaffray.

Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announces $185 million for 6 highway improvement projects in BC. The announcement made in the Shuswap community of Tappen off the Trans Canada Highway, one of the areas that will see improvements. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/BCocFiPcbO — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) July 3, 2019

Overall, the six projects amounted to more than $185 million.

“Safe uncongested transportation routes keep people and goods moving smoothly and are essential to helping our businesses compete and improving people’s daily lives,” Bernadette Jordan, federal minister of rural economic development, said in a press release.

“These important upgrades will get people where they need to go safely and smoothly while supporting the regional economy.”