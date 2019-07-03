4th Line Theatre opposes ATV access to roads in Cavan Monaghan Township

A theatre company says it is against a proposal to allow off-road vehicles on roads in the township of Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The Kawartha ATV Association (KATVA) is asking council to consider a bylaw to give ATV operators access to township roads. In particular, the association wants access on the 4th Line (Zion Line) which would help link a network of trails that already exists in the area, but does not access the village of Millbrook.

“It’s one of the routes down from the south end of Bethany, over towards the Ganaraska River, back across along the 4th Line or Zion line, and then giving us access into Millbrook to allow for food, gas and lodging,” said Don Chapman, a director with the KATVA.

However, 4th Line Theatre Artistic Director Kim Blackwood says the proposal to allow ATVs on the 4th Line came as a “rude surprise” to them. She says allowing ATVs road access will have a negative impact on the company’s outdoor performances because of an increase in noise.

“I guess the question is ‘how much traffic do you want on a country road like that?'” she said.

“According to what I read in the council documents, there are three proposed routes. Two of the three routes go right past the only outdoor summer theatre in this region. Even more important than that, was nobody talked to us about it.”

Township Mayor Scott McFadden says the municipality currently does not have any bylaws on ATV road access.

However, the township will need to address the issue within the next 24 months as Bill 107 — Getting Ontario Moving Act — received Royal Assent.

The extensive transportation legislation includes provisions for off-road vehicles on municipal roads; municipalities can create bylaws to forbid them.

“If ATVs are allowed on the road, certainly I expect there to be more ATV traffic on the road,” said McFadden.

“What that quantity of traffic will be at this time is unknown, but currently there are a number of noisy vehicles that are legally allowed to be on the road, whether it’s tractors, whether it’s large trucks.”

The KATVA, 4th Line Theatre and the township have all pledged to come up with a solution that will satisfy all parties involved.

