Saskatchewan Rush helping campers impacted by severe storm

The Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse Club is offering to help campers impacted by a Canada Day long weekend storm.

A severe thunderstorm moved through the Murray Doell Campground area in Meadow Lake Provincial Park on June 29.

Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down, according to Environment Canada.

An assessment of storm damage, performed by a team of meteorologists, said one camping trailer rolled, and many camping trailers were damaged by fallen trees, and sheds and outhouse structures rolled as well.

The National Lacrosse League team, based in Saskatoon, is offering financial relief to all campers who experienced a total loss of their recreational vehicle (RV) caused by the storm that hit the campground.

The Rush will pay the victim’s insurance deductible, up to $1,000, to assist in the replacement of their RV.

“Camping is near and dear to our hearts,” Rush owner Bruce Urban said in a press release.

“We want to help all the families recover from this devastating event and start the rebuild process.”

To register for the program, people can visit the Rush’s parent company, Western RV Country, online.

