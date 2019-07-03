Ottawa police investigating stabbing at Dominion Station
Ottawa police say a man has been sent to hospital after two were stabbed at the Dominion OC Transpo station on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the stabbing occurred at around 1:30 p.m.
The other person in the incident suffered minor injuries.
Ottawa police are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
They are also appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the incident to call Ottawa police.
