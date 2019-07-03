Police search for woman who reportedly assaulted store clerk after alleged shoplifting incident

Police are searching for a woman who reportedly assaulted a Dollarama store clerk after allegedly shoplifting from the Barrie store on May 24.

The suspect was seen selecting items from the shelves at the Dollarama at 60 Dunlop St. E., police say, before she left the store without paying.

After leaving the store, officers add, a store clerk approached the woman. The woman then assaulted the store clerk before leaving the scene, police say.

According to officers, the clerk was not seriously injured.

The suspect is described to be between 30 to 39 years old, wearing a denim vest, a grey hoodie, a black baseball cap and blue pants, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Const. J. Miller of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2716, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

